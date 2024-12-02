Guardian Analytics, Ocean Systems to offer fraud protection to FedLink customers

The two companies have established a technical partnership at the request of their joint customers to ensure integration between FedLink and Guardian Analytics Wire. This integration will ensure wire fraud protection for FedLink customers.

FedLink, which is owned by Ocean Systems, is a wire transfer system now with an integrated fraud prevention solution that automatically intervenes to hold high-risk wires and release low-risk wires to reduce fraud risk.

Guardian Analytics is a US-based company providing behavior-based fraud detection software and services to identify suspicious financial activities.

Ocean Systems is a software development company specializing in Compliance and Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) applications for the financial and banking industry.