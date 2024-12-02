Guardian Analytics launches Omni-Channel Fraud Prevention

In addition, with new Omni-Channel Visual Analytics, financial institutions (FIs) have insights into customer fraud risk and behavior, and an unparalleled cross-channel view of criminal activity.

Laurent Pacalin, President and CEO of Guardian Analytics, said legacy techniques such as identity-based authentication and threat-specific, point or rule-based detection, not only fail to prevent today’s rampant and diverse fraud attacks, they fail to support customer, innovation and operational goals. He added that new requirements for fraud prevention are emerging and FIs are prioritizing analytics solutions that use behavior rather than identity, take a holistic view of the customer, are adaptable, reduce friction, and lower costs.

The Omni-Channel Fraud Prevention capabilities will be delivered in phases and include Omni-Channel Visual Analytics, Enterprise API for banks, Integrated Risk Database and Omni-Channel Risk Scoring with behavioral analytics.