Group authentication made possible through iovation patent

The group authentication patent enables multiple parties in different locations to approve a transaction with their mobile devices. This can be accomplished through multiple device authentication methods like biometric fingerprint scan, verification of a PIN or pattern code, or geofencing.

In its patent application, iovation outlined a number of scenarios covered by group authentication: a business user needs to ship an item but requires manager approval before doing so; or business partners wish to sign off on large financial transactions together while working remotely from one another; or updating software may require approval from a group of developers and a single project; or a child needs permission from two parents to watch a movie, but neither one of them is present.

The group authentication patent builds upon the company’s iovation LaunchKey MFA (multifactor authentication) solution. The service allows businesses to enable customers to select the authentication and authorization methods they prefer, while retaining the ability to dynamically change the amount of customer authentication required at any given time.