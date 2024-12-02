Government launches security inquiry after TalkTalk hack

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has launched the investigation, which will look at the TalkTalk data breaches, as well as discussing telecoms’ and internet service providers’ obligations when it comes to its customers’ data security.

TalkTalk’s 36-hour security breach affected approximately 160,000 of the broadband provider’s customers.

Arrests have now been made surrounding the hack, with the perpetrator having accessed customers’ credit and debit card information as well as their names, dates of birth and e-mail addresses.

TalkTalk has also experienced two other data breaches during 2015.