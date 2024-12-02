Google rises in web traffic encryption

Google introduced a new encryption section in its transparency report released on 15 March, in order to emphasize the need for a safe environment for online data. According to the report, 77% of requests sent from computers around the world to Google servers were encrypted, including sent e-mails on Gmail. The encryption section of report was meant to provide a look at Googles measures to encourage people to use the data-scrambling technology on the Internet.

The large part of unencrypted traffic to Google servers come from mobile devices with out of date security programmes, according to the report.