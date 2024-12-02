Google bans Chinas website certificate authority

CNNIC administers security certificates for the .cn country code, as well as Chinese-language domain names, which are open to businesses registered within China.

Unless one of those websites is on a whitelist of legitimate domains CNNIC provides to Google, Chrome users will see a pop-up warning them about its security.

The ban comes two weeks after Google noticed unauthorized digital certificates for several Google domains that were issued through MCS Holdings, an intermediate certificate authority contracted by the CNNIC.