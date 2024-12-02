Entrust has formed a strategic partnership with Google to develop AI-powered identity verification and fraud monitoring capabilities for organisations in regulated sectors.

The US-based identity security provider announced the collaboration in February 2026. The integrated solution combines Entrust's identity verification platform with Google Cloud's infrastructure and Gemini AI models to deliver analytics and fraud detection capabilities.

The partnership targets financial services and insurance sectors, where identity verification requirements stem from anti-money laundering regulations and customer due diligence obligations. Entrust reports a 40% year-over-year increase in injection attacks during customer onboarding processes.

AI models address deepfake and injection attack threats

Injection attacks involve fraudsters submitting manipulated or synthetic identity documents during digital onboarding. These attacks exploit document verification systems by inserting fraudulent data into legitimate document templates or using deepfake-generated identity credentials.

The Google-Entrust solution will incorporate threat intelligence and incident response capabilities from Google Cloud's security ecosystem. Organisations will access analytics on identity verification performance, fraud patterns, and emerging threat trends through integrated reporting interfaces.

Financial institutions face identity verification obligations under frameworks including the Bank Secrecy Act in the US, the EU's Anti-Money Laundering Directives, and Financial Action Task Force recommendations. These regulations require customer identification programmes to verify identity documents and validate customer information.

Entrust competes with identity verification providers including Jumio, IDnow, Trulioo, and Veriff. Google Cloud competes with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure in providing cloud infrastructure and AI services for enterprise security applications.

Further details on product capabilities and availability will be released during 2026. Entrust and Google have not disclosed specific deployment timelines, pricing structures, or technical integration specifications. The solution will be marketed to financial institutions, insurance companies, and organisations in sectors with stringent identity verification requirements.