Gocompare.com teams with iovation to offer device-based fraud protection

The Gocompare.com service identifies fraud by combining iovation’s risk solution, which determines whether an insurance quote request appears to be fraudulent based on the current and past behaviour of a device like a smartphone, tablet or laptop, with Gocompare.com’s customer and quote database.

Intelligence that iovation provides includes monitoring whether a device has been used to conduct a fraudulent transaction in the past, is using an Internet Service Provider with a high percentage of fraudulent transactions originating from it, or has requested an abnormally high number of quotes in a short time period. The company also offers intelligence about other risk indicators.

Gocompare.com is a comparison website that enables people to compare the costs and features of a wide variety of insurance policies, financial products and energy tariffs.

iovation protects online businesses and their end users against fraud and abuse, and identifies trustworthy customers through a combination of advanced device identification, shared device reputation, device-based authentication and real-time risk evaluation.