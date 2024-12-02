Gemalto secures online banking services for Cathay United Bank

Gemalto’s Ezio Mobile suite enables CUB’s customers to securely access their bank’s services from their PCs, tablets, and smartphones, using their mobiles as authentication device. As a result, CUB is able to meet a new government regulation requiring two-factor authentication (2FA).

The Ezio Mobile suite provides secure software that transforms mobiles into strong two-factor devices, generating One Time Passwords and transaction signatures for authentication across all banking channels. It also delivers push notifications and authorization requests for Out-of-band authentication. The mobile offering is further strengthened with a SafeNet Hardware Security Module at the backend to secure sensitive data.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.