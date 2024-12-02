Gemalto provides Mobile ID solution to public organization in Thailand

ETDA is a Thailand-based public organization, part of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, which aims to develop secure online services nationwide.

The solution will allow mobile users to perform securely any online transaction on the go. They will be able to access internet banking, confirm payments, and digitally sign documents for sensitive activities such as online loan applications or account updates, by entering a PIN on their mobiles.

Thailand is a fast growing mobile market in South East Asia, with over 40 million mobile Internet users and nearly 60% of online transactions being conducted via mobiles. But, it is also one of the worlds top target for online banking attacks and POS malware infections.

Under these considerations, ETDA has chosen Gemalto to boost the countrys digital transformation by enabling diverse services such as online banking, ecommerce, e-government, enterprise logins, and mobile payments.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens, and managed services.