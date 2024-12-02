Gemalto provides eBanking solution for BBVA Bancomer in Mexico

The solution supports the benefits of Ezio optical technologies to validate transactions and prevent fraud, social engineering and phishing attacks. The Ezio Suite gives banks the ability to deploy authentication and transaction signing solutions to defend against attack.

The Gemalto Ezio eBanking solution for BBVA Bancomer allows customers to use a password and a token, either physical or mobile stored in a smartphone or tablet, for strong two-factor authentication. The bank now adds an optical feature leveraging WYSWYS (What You See is What You Sign) methodology, which provides a third factor to defend against attacks during new payee registration. To use this solution, customers select ‘mobile QR token’ or ‘optical reading token’ options during the new payee registration process. The solution generates a time-limited optical or QR Code that is read optically with the users token or mobile device to authenticate the transaction and deliver convenience and trust.

Rodrigo Serna, President for the Americas at Gemalto, said in 2015 banks from Mexico registered nearly three million cases of suspected fraud, representing 3% more security threats than the previous year. He added that the adoption rate of Gemaltos Ezio among BBVA Bancomer customers has reached 100%, evidencing world class convenience.