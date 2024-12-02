Gemalto launches encryption solution for secure transactions

Gemaltos SafeNet Luna EFT Payment HSM includes partitioning as a security feature. Each partition functions as an independent HSM, meaning that financial institutions can encrypt more data and protect a wider range of financial transactions without having to deploy multiple HSMs. Partitioning enable financial organizations to maintain control and ownership of their encryption keys and run more cloud-based payment applications under one HSM.

This solution reduces PCI compliance scope by using end-to-end encryption of payment data, stored online, captured at the point-of-sale, or traveling to and from the financial institutions backend. It also takes advantage of Host Card Emulation (HCE) based contactless payments by securing the enrollment, provisioning, and tokenization process of payment card credentials and operations.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.