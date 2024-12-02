Gemalto deploys authentication solution in Singapore

The solution provides Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and end-to-end encryption of passwords to secure Singapore Personal Access (SingPass) logins. The authentication solution helps provide security for SingPass users when they access government e-services involving sensitive data.

As part of the new two-step login process, users are required to enter a One-Time Password (OTP), in addition to their SingPass user ID and password. By end of 2016, more than 60% of the countrys e-government services will require users to use this additional layer of verification, offering greater security for citizens and Government alike.

Gemalto is a global provider digital security, with 2014 annual revenues of €2.5 billion and blue-chip customers in over 180 countries.