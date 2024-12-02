Gambit Financial Solutions selects Miteks ID verification product

The robo-advisor called Birdee, is a digital savings management solution dedicated to mass affluent investors. With this online monitoring tool, everyone can invest, select a portfolio that meets their personal goals and follow their investments’ portfolio.

Mitek’s Mobile Verify supports the service by providing new users with a fast and efficient way to verify their identities during sign up so they can begin investing more quickly. New Birdee users simply take a picture of their ID using their mobile phone’s camera and Mobile Verify leverages advanced computer vision developed by Mitek Labs to instantly determine the authenticity of the document.

Mitek is a company focused on mobile capture and identity verification software solutions. For more information about the company, please check the profile in the company database.

Gambit Financial Solutions is a Belgium-based company that provides expertise and business solutions in Investment Advisory, Portfolio Optimization and Risk Management.