Fusion Risk Management launches Dynamic Response Console

Following the recent launch of Fusion’s Scenario Testing functionality, where clients can test and model ‘what if’ scenarios to measure the impact of different responses, the Dynamic Response Console utilises the same technology to inform tailored data driven responses to these scenarios.

The technology will be particularly useful for large scale events which affect organisations across multiple locations, enabling clients to make better informed decisions based on real-time data, rather than relying on static plans.

In the event of a disruption, the system will facilitate action supported by scenario-based, dynamically built responses, bringing to life all the information previously gathered, and then leverage the responses through Fusion’s Incident Manager.