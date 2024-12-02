Fulcrum Biometrics to sell mobile fingerprint scanners globally

Fulcrum Biometrics develops FbF mobileOne Quickdock for iOS that enables Apple device users to connect a fingerprint reader directly to the device.

However, in cases where it is not practical to have the scanner attached to the device, SBS’s wireless technology allows for undocked fingerprint capture, ensuring that only the fingerprint reader is touched by users.

Both the SMUFS Bluetooth and Wifi scanner products are compatible with computers, tablets and smartphones operating on iOS, Android and Windows.

The product line includes SMUFS BT RAW (Bluetooth) and SMUFS Wifi RAW, in which the fingerprint image in RAW (Grayscale) format is processed to improve the quality before being encrypted and sent to the host.