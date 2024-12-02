FTC accuses Uber of privacy policy violation

The FTC also alleged that Uber failed to provide reasonable security for its drivers and users sensitive data, including names, drivers license numbers, bank account details and Social Security numbers, resulting in a data breach that affected more than 100,000 drivers.

Uber issued a privacy policy stating that employees were prohibited from accessing riders or drivers data, except for specific business purposes, like facilitating payments and fraud monitoring. However, according to the FTC, between August of 2015 and May of 2016, Uber allegedly failed to follow up on alerts about the potential misuse of consumer personal information.

Uber agreed to settle the allegations by instituting a comprehensive privacy policy and undergoing privacy audits for 20 years.