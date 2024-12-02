FST Biometrics and Genie joined to support In Motion Identification in UK

In Motion Identification combines facial recognition, behavioral analytics, and voice analytics and can identify authorised individuals from a distance and while they are ‘in-motion’, as the name suggests.

In Motion Identification is underpinned by ST Biometrics’ core software, IMID Access, which provides identity management and access-control solutions, advanced visitor management, fraud detection and remote monitoring, among other things.

FST Biometrics is a global company, with technology roots in Israel, which provides secure access by utilizing biometric identification technology.