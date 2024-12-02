Fraud rises by 159% YOY, Feedzai report shows

The cloud-based financial crime management platform has analysed over 12 billion global banking transactions from January - March 2021. The report released by the company identifies trends in spending and in fraud attempts to show that this past quarter, as consumer activities increased, fraudsters attempted to hide their fraudulent transactions in legitimate banking.

Online banking made up 96% of all banking transactions and it accounted for 93% of all fraud attempts in Q1 2021. In addition, telephone scammers upped their efforts, and the report shows a 728% increase in telephone banking fraud.

Android users are more likely to experience fraud. Of the total volume of fraudulent transactions, 34% were conducted on iOS, and nearly double (66%) were attributed to Android. Despite a disproportionately higher total transaction volume on iOS, Android devices still made up for two thirds of fraud attempts.

According to the official press release, top 5 banking scams included: