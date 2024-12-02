Fortinet launches Cyber Threat Assessment Program across Asia Pacific

This new offering is part of a broader effort by Fortinet and its FortiGuard Labs threat research team to integrate risk and advisory capabilities with its end-to-end security platform to provide customers insight into dynamically changing cyber risks that threaten their businesses.

Program uncovers unknown risks, provides immediate mitigation strategies Fortinet, in collaboration with a number of key partners, is offering its threat assessment program to organisations free-of-charge. Through the assessment process, the FortiGate high-performance next generation firewall will be installed within the customer or prospect network, where it monitors the application traffic traversing the network for intrusions, malware and malicious applications that could collectively cause massive risk to the network, giving attackers access to a company’s most sensitive files and database information.

Enterprises of every size and vertical continue to face a constant and consistently hostile threat landscape, with more than 32.14 million attempted attacks on these networks.

Due to the lucrative financial data obtained when these networks are successfully infiltrated, banking and finance organisations are disproportionately targeted with 44.6% of all malicious activity. Hackers rely on high-velocity attacks and target financial institutions with sophisticated Trojans and land-and-expand attack strategies to infiltrate and persist within the network.

