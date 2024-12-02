Forter launches Abuse Prevention solution





Considering that policy abuse represents an increasing issue for merchants, especially during the holiday season, the company expanded its Abuse Prevention solution to include Policy Builder, a feature that offers more visibility and control over policies. Prior to the launch, The Harris Poll conducted a survey on behalf of Forter which showed that 56% of US and UK consumers admit to wardrobing.











Forter’s Abuse Prevention solution capabilities

By introducing Policy Builder, merchants can immediately quantify the extent of their losses to the most common methods of abuse, including returns, item-nor-received (INR), limited items, resellers, reshippers, and promotions. Afterward, they can develop policies that target those abuses and simulate the business impact of policies leveraging live or historical data. Forter Abuse Prevention enables merchants to create, modify, simulate, and publish policies directly within the Forter portal through its self-service Policy Builder functionality. Through this, merchants can apply policies knowing they have the anticipated effects on revenue and consumer lifetime value. According to Forter’s officials, policy abuse represents a major issue, however, the industry’s legacy solutions eliminate abuse at the expense of customer experience and lifetime value. The company launched Abuse Prevention to offer merchants more intelligence and controls to identify abusers, develop custom policies, and assess their business impact. Additionally, Forter’s solution allows merchants to cover the full customer journey, as it enables decisioning at checkout and post-purchase.



Furthermore, the introduction underlines Forter’s commitment to providing more visibility and control to digital commerce participants. By leveraging the Abuse Prevention solution and its new feature, the company’s customers receive the ability to manage all policies, including central dashboards, tracking, and analysing the business impact of these measures over time. Moreover, merchants benefit from complete visibility and control, as well as the capability to optimise and personalise abuse policies.





