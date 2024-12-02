Foregenix launches specialist airline security team

The new division is already working with global travel organisations, such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and a number of other key organisations within the travel sector.

The dedicated airline team will provide professional security guidance and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance support for the common use environment and the various organisations operating within the BSP, as well as advice and guidance for the challenges the industry faces daily.

Foregenix is an independent, specialist information security business, headquartered in the UK, with further offices in South Africa and Latin America, with a global service capability.