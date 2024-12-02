Fiserv's STAR to increase PINless transaction approval limits to USD 100

This change, implemented in response to COVID-19, will increase the number of transactions that can be completed without the need to enter a PIN on a physical device at checkout. The change takes effect on May 1, 2020.

STAR, along with the Accel debit payments network from Fiserv, is the first debit payments network in the US to announce increased limits for PINless transactions.

Participating issuers are required to support this transaction for any dollar amount up to and including USD 100. Participating acquirers and their merchants may optionally support the increase in transaction limit up to and including USD 100.

All other STAR guidelines and rules, including transaction requirements, interchange and fees and exception processing, remain unchanged. PINless POS transactions are limited to POS transactions initiated at a physical device, and are only permitted in a face-to-face, card-present environment.

Some STAR-enabled merchant categories are excluded from the new limits. Excluded categories include direct marketing merchants involved in the sale of travel-related services; those involved in the business of exchanging currency, cashing checks, selling monetary instruments and wiring funds; automated fuel dispensers; and gambling transactions.

STAR provides network-level tools to manage exception processing activity, and provides the STAR Predictive Fraud Score on all transactions including PINless POS. This score can be used in combination with other fraud prevention tools to help identify and mitigate fraud.