Fiserv launches four financial crime risk management solutions

The Check Fraud Manager, Payment Fraud Manager, Customer Risk Manager and AML Risk Manager solutions feature graphical user interfaces. The solutions incorporate behavioral risk monitoring, predictive analytics, profile development on any entity, user manageable rule and strategy creation to deliver measurable ROI. Each can be deployed individually or in combination for an enterprise approach with a holistic view of a customer’s behavior and relationship.

Fiserv is a global technology provider serving the financial services industry in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management.