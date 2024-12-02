Fiserv introduces AML solution for the casino industry

This is the newest solution in the Compliance and Fraud Management portfolio from Fiserv and provides risk monitoring and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance intended for the casino industry.

AML Risk Manager for Casinos offers new predictive analytics and visualization for suspicious activity detection, behavioral profiling of patrons and patron financial activity, the ability to quantify risk mitigation through investigation, and alert and case management. AML Risk Manager for Casinos can also automatically generate regulatory reports, such as suspicious transaction reports (STRs) and suspicious activity reports (SARs)

Fiserv enables clients to achieve results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization.