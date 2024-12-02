



The collaboration follows a previous relationship for TSB Labs and FinTech Scotland, with the two companies now focusing their efforts on preventing fraud while also facilitating an optimal customer journey. The current programme builds on the capabilities provided by the prior cohorts, which have led to several pilot projects.











At the time of writing, the 2025 innovation programme was open for fintech companies across the world who were prepared to deploy real-world solutions in a live retail banking environment.





FinTech Scotland and TSB Labs’ programme

The two companies’ programme delivers two phases of structured engagement, finalising in a pitch to TSB decision-makers and the opportunity to progress to pilot deployment. Full details and a short application form can be found on FinTech Scotland’s website, and the application process is set to close on 25 June 2025.

Commenting on the news, representatives from FinTech Scotland underlined that, based on the work on the topic of fraud as part of the Financial Regulation Innovation Lab, the two companies intend to bring a substantial amount of knowledge, expertise, and connections to this programme from across the Scottish Fintech Cluster. The Lab’s challenge statements invite practical solutions in three areas, including:

Smart messaging and education, focusing on augmenting fraud detection through timely and effective customer communication;

Empowered customer controls for making faster decisions about authorised payments by equipping customers with more control and clarity;

Simplified resolution, centring on converting fraud reporting and resolution into a simplified, customer-centric experience.

Furthermore, TSB’s officials highlighted that, as fraud is ever-evolving, launching the programme represents a significant opportunity for the two companies to work collaboratively with fintech firms to identify smarter, more efficient and effective options to continue safeguarding customers.