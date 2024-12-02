Fintech NIGMA, Austrian Institute of Technology to fight crypto-enabled and financial crime

NIGMA and AIT have been collaborating for several months to enhance the e-NIGMA platform’s blockchain analytics and anti-money-laundering (AML) capacities, building on AIT’s open source cryptocurrency forensics platform GraphSense.

e-NIGMA is an exhaustive blockchain forensics tool for know your customer (KYC)/AML compliance, transaction monitoring and due diligence investigations serving businesses exposed to digital assets as well as banks and government agencies. NIGMA Conseil is a fintech startup based in France which focuses on business investigations and blockchain forensics.