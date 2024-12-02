Fintech company to embed Accuity KYC services

Lemon Way aims to expand its customer base, enabling businesses worldwide to send payments on new ecommerce sites. For this reason, it is essential that their onboarding process verifies the legitimacy of their accounts and protects their customers.

The fintech company has decided to integrate Accuity’s Firco Compliance Link, a solution which will enable the business to streamline its financial crime compliance screening during the onboarding of new customers. Firco Compliance Link is described as providing intelligent automated account screening with consolidated reviews and a full online audit trail. Lemon Way says this solution will give it an analytical insight to help the business comply with regulatory standards, whilst at the same time reducing manual processes.