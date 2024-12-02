Fingerprint sensors market poised to reach USD 14.5 bln by 2020

According to a report conducted by MarketsandMarkets, the demand for fingerprint sensors will experience a rapid growth driven primarily by its application in mobile applications, government, defense and military, banking and finance, travel and migration, criminal identification, healthcare, smart homes, and commercial security.

Since fingerprint sensors are of better quality, cheaper, and more reliable compared to other biometrics technologies, the fingerprint sensors market is expecting to undergo a double digit growth rate by 2020.

In terms of shipments, the fingerprint sensors market is projected to reach more than USD 10 billion till 2020 due to successful application of fingerprint sensors in smartphones, tablets, and other electronics consumer goods.

The fingerprint sensors market report outlines the various market trends, drivers, and challenges regarding fingerprint sensors and forecasts the market till 2020, based on type, material, technology, application, and geography.