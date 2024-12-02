Fingerprint, a provider of device intelligence for fraud prevention, account security, and returning user experience optimisation, has announced the launch of new Smart Signals and platform improvements that detect malicious bots and AI agents.

The decision to upgrade its system comes during a period of scaled growth for agentic commerce experiences, with autonomous AI agents becoming more sophisticated. This leads to enterprises needing optimal tools to safeguard against evolving fraud schemes without hindering innovation or declining legitimate transactions.

Fingerprint’s new updates

According to recent data, bots encompass over 50% of all internet traffic, with 30% of them being classified as malicious. Additionally, Gartner predicts fully autonomous AI agents by 2036 . Because of this, businesses face difficulties in differentiating between beneficial automation and malicious activity. With Fingerprint’s new Smart Signals, the company seeks to address this challenge by offering real-time risk indicators based on a device’s behaviour, environment, and configuration to allow enterprises to make better-informed decisions.

Furthermore, among the new Smart Signals and capabilities, Fingerprint is set to provide enterprises with:

Bot Detection Smart Signal , which can identify bot detection and browser automation software tools. The solution performs intelligent classification on each API request to determine if a bot or agent is legitimate or malicious;

, which can identify bot detection and browser automation software tools. The solution performs intelligent classification on each API request to determine if a bot or agent is legitimate or malicious; Virtual Machine Detection Smart Signal , further improving AI agent and bot detection by recognising virtual machines, commonly leveraged in automated fraud schemes. With this capability, enterprises benefit from an additional layer of protection against sophisticated attack vendors;

, further improving AI agent and bot detection by recognising virtual machines, commonly leveraged in automated fraud schemes. With this capability, enterprises benefit from an additional layer of protection against sophisticated attack vendors; Residential Proxy Detection , enabling users to spot residential proxies and mitigate agent-driven fraud;

, enabling users to spot residential proxies and mitigate agent-driven fraud; Request Filtering, with Fingerprint collecting a list of known user agents leveraged by AI companies for web scraping and model training, as well as AI assistants that support scheduling and other repetitive tasks. The new functionality enables customers to filter out these legitimate AI agents and bots from fingerprinting, in turn improving billing costs without negatively affecting detection capabilities for AI-driven fraud.

By implementing these upgrades from Fingerprint, organisations are set to be able to gain comprehensive visibility into visitor intent, allowing them to protect themselves against evolving attack patterns proactively. Additionally, the new Smart Signals and features are available immediately, with them being developed to integrate with existing Fingerprint implementations.