Financial Services Authority issues ATM fraud warning in Bali

The regional head for Bali suggest the banks need to strengthen the handling of the ATM system, especially for ATMs located in quiet locations, that they are not exploited or prone to negative things. The authorities advise people to check if there’s anything suspicious around the ATM before using it, because thieves in Bali are known to attach card skimmers in the machine as well as routers stealing customers’ banking data.

Meanwhile, Bali Police spokesman Hery Wiyanto says police are conducting investigations related to recent ATM fraud cases, where foreign tourists reported losing millions of rupiah in Bali. Wiyanto says it’s not just the responsibility of the police to deal with ATM crimes and that banks must also be accountable to overseeing their machines around Bali and taking preventative measures.