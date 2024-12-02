Fime, Barnes personalization validation tool meets new Mastercard PVT requirements

FIME believes that the PVT drives the certification and launch of secure chip products, for issuers, card manufacturers and personalization bureaus. These products include contact, contactless and dual interface EMV cards, as well as near-field communication (NFC) and contactless-enabled solutions such as smartphones and wearable devices.

Barnes and FIME have combined their expertise since 2011 to qualify their co-developed Personalization Validation Tool, the FIME PersevalPro Issuer tool, with respect to Mastercard PVT Requirements.

FIME is the implementation partner of choice for the financial services sector and is accredited by international and domestic payment brands for card personalization validation services. Issuers can also attend training programs, which equip attendees with the skills and knowledge to deliver projects within the shifting payments landscape.

FIME offers comprehensive consulting services, technical training, technology design, test tools and certification testing across the financial services, telecom, transit and identity sectors.

Barnes International is a provider of magnetic stripe and EMV test tools, training and consulting.