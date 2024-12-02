FIDO certification program extended to authenticator solutions

As a result, testing and certification is now available for two security levels: FIDO Certified L1 Authenticators and FIDO L2 Security Certification Requirements.

For the first one, the authenticators are required to meet FIDO’s interoperability standards, and must pass a best security practices design review. The second require that a given solution uses a Trusted Execution Environment or a Secure Element to protect biometric data and authentication credentials, and mandate a design review from a FIDO-accredited security certification lab.

The certification together with the FIDO Metadata service, it will enable organizations to improve informed risk management decisions when registering credentials from FIDO-enabled devices, according to the Alliance’s press release.

Companies such as AuthenTrend Technology, CANVASBIO, i-Sprint Innovations, PixelPin, Sharp, and Shenzhen National Engineering Laboratory of Digital Television have already achieved FIDO Certified L1 Authenticator designation. Feitian Technologies, meanwhile, is the only organization to have received the FIDO Certified L2 Authenticator designation thus far.