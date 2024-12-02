FIDO Alliance introduces global Cooperation and Liaison Program

The Alliance invites associations worldwide to provide their requirements and perspectives to influence development of FIDO standards for universal strong authentication and to learn how their stakeholders can best apply the FIDO standards to their markets need for moving beyond password security.

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for authentication that define an open set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords.