FICO regtech solutions protect nonprofit platform against fraud

The nonprofit platform will use the FICO regtech solutions to carry out risk-based checks on people setting up charities, making donations, receiving payments and volunteering services, and to provide immediate alerts when any suspicious transactions take place.

FICO offers the TONBELLER Siron AML, Siron KYC and other modules on AWS, as part of its FICO Analytic Cloud offerings. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. It serves businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries.