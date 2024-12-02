Feedzai launches updates for API fraud detection service

Kill Bill, the open source platform that offers a subscription for billing and payments, has become a Feedzai certified partner.

New features to Feedzai’s API include customer blacklisting and whitelisting, search and filtering and live alerts.

Feedzai is a data science company that uses machine-based learning to help payment providers, banks and retailers prevent fraud in omnichannel commerce. Feedzai is a global company, headquartered in US.