Featurespace to deliver fraud and risk management solution to CashFlows

Featurespace’s machine learning platform, ARIC, will be integrated into CashFlows issuing platform and core acquiring business. The ARIC platform will replace CashFlows’ existing system with a risk management technology, providing real-time transaction monitoring and business decision making.

This partnership is aimed at increasing card acceptance rates for CashFlows’ merchants customers and will provide security and privacy for consumers in their online transactions.

Featurespace’s machine learning fraud prevention platform will support CashFlows’ merchant on-boarding capabilities and will provide visibility and analytics across its merchant portfolio. The ARIC platform detects individual anomalies in behaviour to automatically evaluate risk and identify fraud in real-time, constantly analysing and adapting to new events and behaviour.

Featurespace is a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics technology and services with specialities in fraud prediction and prevention. For more information about Featurespace, please check out a detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

CashFlows is a member of Visa and MasterCard and a provider of merchant payment solutions for small businesses and large corporations.