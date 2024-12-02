The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed new rules on incident reporting and third-party reporting, designed to make existing frameworks clearer, more consistent, and easier for regulated firms to follow.

According to the regulator, the rules come into force on 18 March 2027, giving firms 12 months to prepare. The changes follow a consultation published in December 2024 and are intended to address inconsistencies in how firms currently report incidents, reduce duplicative obligations, and ensure the regulator receives timely and structured information to assess the impact of disruptions and respond effectively.

Key changes and joint framework

The new rules have been developed in coordination with the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Bank of England, and introduce a single reporting portal for firms supervised by more than one regulator. Duplicative incident reporting requirements for payment service providers and credit rating agencies have been removed. Most firms solely regulated by the FCA will be able to complete a short form to notify the regulator of an incident. The rules also include clearer guidance on reporting thresholds, definitions, and responsibilities, alongside finalised guidance with practical examples and support for completing incident forms and third-party registers.

The rule changes are driven by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats and growing reliance on third-party providers. In 2025, over 40% of cyber incidents reported to the FCA involved a third party, including several high-profile incidents affecting the financial services sector. The new framework will allow the FCA to identify which services are most exposed to third-party disruption and help determine which providers may be considered critical to the UK financial system.

The FCA has indicated it will use data gathered under the new regime to share sector-wide insights and trends over time, and will review the regime two years after implementation to assess effectiveness. A webinar for firms will be hosted on 29 April 2026.

Mark Francis, Director of Specialists and Wholesale Sell-Side at the FCA, said the changes give firms clearer rules and practical guidance to manage disruption, while providing the regulator with better data to identify risks and strengthen sector-wide resilience.