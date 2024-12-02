Facebook launches platform to fight cybercrime

The API-based platform functions as a layer above Facebook’s core infrastructure, allowing companies to run queries for threat information and publish new information as they discover it. The company is hoping that the new system will make sharing information on common security threats easier by making the process simpler and more efficient.

Facebook’s early partners on ThreatExchange included Pinterest, Tumblr, Twitter, and Yahoo.

The platform is now available in beta at threatexchange.fb.com. In addition to Facebook’s existing partners, new members like Bitly and Dropbox have also joined the information-sharing platform.