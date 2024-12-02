EyeVerify is acquired by Ant Financial

Earlier this year, Ant Financial and EyeVerify entered into a licensing agreement in which Eyeprint ID was integrated into Ant Financial’s payment authentication platform.

EyeVerify uses the pattern of veins and white space in the human eye as a biometric market. Using the camera embedded in most smartphones, EyeVerify users can take an “Eyeprint” as easily as they would take a selfie and use that spoof-proof eye print for authentication purposes.

EyeVerify is a biometric security technology company based in US. The company licenses its software for use in mobile banking applications.

Ant Financial Services Group, formerly known as Alipay, is an affiliate company of the Alibaba Group. It operates the Alipay payment platform and it also runs the Sesame Credit credit rating system.