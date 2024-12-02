Experian acquires fraud detection company CSIdentity

Founded in 2006, CSID established itself as the wholesale technology and services provider to the identity protection industry. It has developed a diverse revenue base, delivering significant growth in clients and revenues to become a major provider of identity services in the US. Its platform currently supports approximately 10 million end consumers across multiple client relationships.

CSID uses its patent-protected technology to access a variety of data and scours the internet in real-time to monitor websites, blogs, bulletin boards and chat rooms to identify the illegal trading and selling of personal information. It provides a range of services, including credit data, to notify consumers of potential abuse of their identities and that their digital identity information is being actively sold or traded on the internet. This helps consumers to take action to protect themselves.

Experian is a global information services company, providing data and analytical tools to clients around the world. They help businesses to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers and automate decision making.