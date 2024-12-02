European Commission plans to digitise industry across Europe

EC also intend to support pilot projects for 5G mobile networks, the internet of things (IoT), big data technologies, security and cloud platforms. The measures will link up a number of national initiatives, including in France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands and establish a framework across the EU to coordinate cross-border work.

According to the plan, which forms the first industry-related initiative of the digital single market programme, EUR 37bn will go to bolstering digital innovation, EUR 5,5bn for national and regional investment in digital innovation hubs, EUR 6,3bn to set up production of next-generation components, and EUR 6,7bn for a European cloud initiative for use by scientists and technologists.

The project will also help EU members develop cross-border e-health services, and accelerate the transition to e-procurement, e-signatures, and the application of the so-called once-only principle to public procurement as well.

Brussels believes that the digitisation of products and services within industry, which supports 33 million jobs in the 28 member states, could boost the European economy by up to EUR 110bn.