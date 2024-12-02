EU Court of Justice allows Netherlands to collect biometric data

This will happen when the citizens will be applying for a passport or ID card and it follows legal objections by Dutch citizens. The case began when 4 Dutch applicants refused to provide biometric data on the grounds that creating and storing it constituted a breach of their physical integrity and their right to privacy.

The Dutch Council of State had asked the court to clarify European Union rules regarding the storage of biometric data. The Court of Justice stated that under existing rules, member states are not required to guarantee in their legislation that collected biometric data will only be used for the issuance of a passport or an identification card.