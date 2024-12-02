The announcement marks significant progress under the European Digital Identity Framework. This milestone paves the way for Member States to develop and deploy their eID Wallets by the end of 2026.

The adoption includes five implementing regulations aimed at ensuring interoperability, security, and privacy for the eID Wallets across the EU:

Uniform technical standards: four regulations outline specifications for core functionalities such as data formats for cross-border use, measures to ensure security, and procedures to guarantee reliability. These standards enable Member States to develop wallets that function seamlessly across the EU while safeguarding personal data and privacy.

Privacy-focused design : wallets will store data locally on users' devices, giving individuals full control over what information is shared and with whom. Built-in privacy dashboards will offer transparency, with no tracking or profiling incorporated into wallet designs.

Certification framework: a fifth regulation establishes rigorous specifications for the certification of eID Wallets, ensuring compliance with security and data protection requirements.

Benefits of the eID Wallet

The eID Wallets will provide a universal, secure, and trustworthy digital identification method for accessing public and private services across borders. Practical applications include:

Opening bank accounts;

Proving age eligibility;

Renewing medical prescriptions;

Renting vehicles;

Displaying digital flight tickets.

By facilitating seamless cross-border interactions, the wallets aim to improve user experiences while maintaining high standards of privacy and data security.

The next steps for eID Wallet regulations

The implementing regulations will be published in the EU’s Official Journal and will take effect 20 days after publication. Once operational, Member States will begin the development phase to ensure their wallets are ready for release by 2026.

This initiative underscores the EU’s commitment to upgrading digital infrastructure, fostering trust, and promoting interoperability in a digital single market. Updates and references to the Official Journal entry will be made available in due course.