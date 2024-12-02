Erste Bank deploys video-based identification

IDnow provides integration both in iOS and Android apps. With the aid of the software development kit (SDK) of IDnow, video identification can be integrated into Erste Banks digital banking platform – both at the front-end interface with customers and the back end.

With IDnow Video-Ident solution, persons taking part in the new client onboarding process can choose to identify themselves directly via video chat. This new solution makes opening a current account faster; it can now be done via a computer, as well as via mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets.

In order to complete the identification process via video chat, all one needs is a government-issued photo ID. A special feature for Austrian citizens is that in addition to passports and national identity cards, they can also use their drivers licenses for video identification. The verification method of IDnow is in legal compliance with all Austrian and European data protection and authentication regulations.