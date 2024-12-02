errorCode: AWS and millions of services go offline

The list of affected AWS customers includes many of Adobes apps and services, Docker, Giphy, Grammarly, Hacker News, IFTTT, Imgur, Mailchimp, Medium, Quora, Signal, Slack, Trello, Twilio, Twitch, and countless of smaller apps and websites.

According to Amazons AWS status page, the issue first appeared on February 28, around 10:33 AM PST, and has escalated ever since, hitting more services each passing minute. Despite the fact that Amazon says only one region is down, it is intriguing as AWS was built for these situations and other AWS regions should have been able to cover for the downed region, according to Bleeping Computer.

Currently, Amazons S3 has recovered. Errors are still affecting some customers, but Amazon says it is only a matter of time until service is fully restored. Shawn Moore, CTO at Solodev, estimates that nearly 20% of the Internet was impacted by Amazons outage, the online publication continued.