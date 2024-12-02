Equifax to acquire Appriss Insights for USD 1.825 bln

In conjunction with the acquisition, Equifax will receive a tax benefit with a net present value at time of purchase of approximately USD 360 million. This acquisition will expand the company's Workforce Solutions verification capabilities, enhancing identity and fraud prevention offerings, advancing the strategy for a comprehensive Workforce Solutions data hub, and helping public and private organizations tap into timely, decision-critical data that helps employers reduce workforce risk and communities facilitate delivery of government entitlement programmes.

Appriss Insights provides data used in public and workplace safety, law enforcement, fraud detection and prevention, and healthcare credentialing. in addition, Appriss Insights will expand Equifax relationships with employers, background screeners, and state and federal government agencies, extending Equifax reach into the USD 5 billion US talent acquisition market and USD 2 billion US government social services delivery market.

Appriss Insights' AI-driven solutions complement Equifax verification products by providing real-time notifications, context-sensitive risk assessments, and actionable insights. Both companies leverage cloud-native infrastructures that drive faster delivery of solutions to customers.