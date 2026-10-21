NewsFraud and Fincrime

EPC to develop SCARLET scheme for EU Digital Identity Wallets

CP

Claudia Pincovski

21 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
digital identityStrong Customer AuthenticationstandardisationeIDAS 2.0
Countries:
Europe

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