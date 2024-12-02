Entrust Datacard and Trend Micro partner for data security

As part of this, Trend Micro has transferred its SSL business assets including expertise, high-assurance certificates, roots and SSL customers to Entrust Datacard.

The combination of security solutions available from the two companies provides government, financial services, retail, healthcare and other organizations with a set of advanced security capabilities that are essential to protecting data – which includes authentication, email encryption, SSL certificates, data center and cloud security, network defense and user protection.

This partnership will allow organizations to have a more resilient approach to common attacker tactics that include exploiting unencrypted web connections, advanced persistent threats, spear-phishing, targeting unpatched software vulnerabilities, and infiltrating networks to steal data while remaining undetected for extended periods of time.

Trend Micro provides layered data security to protect information on mobile devices, endpoints, gateways, servers and the cloud. Trend Micro enables the smart protection of information, with innovative security technology that is simple to deploy and manage, and fits an evolving ecosystem.

Entrust Datacard offers solutions that range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide.