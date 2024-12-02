Entersekt, ndgit partner on secure open banking

The agreement makes Entersekt’s strong customer authentication and smart messaging solutions available on the ndgit Marketplace, where financial services providers can access a curated set of fintech products.

The goal of the partnership is to help unlock value for all participants in the open banking ecosystem. Both companies offer compliance with relevant aspects of Europe’s revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). ndgit offers digital banking solutions. The company based in Munich, Germany, was founded in 2016 and currently employs around 65 people. Amongst the investors of the company are Capnamic, PROfounders, and DvH Ventures.